Agriculture Department Cracks Down on Illicit Dealers as Fake Seeds Flood Nagaon Markets

Nagaon: As the Rabi season gains momentum, a troubling surge in counterfeit agricultural seeds has gripped Assam’s Nagaon district, threatening the livelihoods of unsuspecting farmers.

According to reports, unscrupulous traders have been exploiting the vulnerability of cultivators by selling substandard seeds under the guise of high-quality varieties, particularly in western Nagaon and key local markets.

Despite clear regulatory norms, the Agriculture Department has allegedly failed to enforce proper licensing protocols. Reports suggest that licenses for selling seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides have been issued to individuals lacking the required qualifications and infrastructure, violating departmental guidelines.

The situation is especially alarming in Shantijan market, where nearly a dozen traders operate from makeshift stalls without the mandatory permanent sales counters or storage facilities. Shockingly, many of them have still managed to obtain official seed licenses, raising serious questions about regulatory oversight.

Following media exposure and directives from higher authorities, the Nagaon District Agriculture Department launched a swift crackdown. Led by the District Agriculture Officer, a team conducted surprise raids in Shantijan market yesterday, sealing several unauthorized seed shops. Officials warned that repeat violations would invite strict legal action.

Local farmers, many of whom have already suffered losses due to fake seeds, voiced strong concerns. They allege that the unchecked issuance of licenses has emboldened fraudulent networks. The farming community is now demanding stringent action against all officials and traders involved in this malpractice.

This unfolding crisis not only highlights systemic lapses but also underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability in agricultural governance to protect the backbone of Assam’s agrarian economy.