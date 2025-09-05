Closing one of fashion’s most iconic chapters Giorgio Armani, Fashion’s Silent Revolutionary, Dies at 91

Armani passed away peacefully at his Milan residence, according to a statement released by the Armani Group. No cause of death was immediately disclosed, but the designer had reportedly slowed down his public appearances in recent months.

Over his six-decade career, Armani became synonymous with sleek tailoring, clean lines, and neutral palettes that broke from the ornate trends of the 1970s. He rose to international fame in the 1980s after designing Richard Gere’s wardrobe in American Gigolo, introducing the world to his now-iconic unstructured suits.