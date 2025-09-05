Closing one of fashion’s most iconic chapters Giorgio Armani, Fashion’s Silent Revolutionary, Dies at 91

New Delhi: Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian fashion designer who revolutionized modern style and brought effortless elegance to red carpets and boardrooms alike, has died at the age of 91
Armani passed away peacefully at his Milan residence, according to a statement released by the Armani Group. No cause of death was immediately disclosed, but the designer had reportedly slowed down his public appearances in recent months.
Over his six-decade career, Armani became synonymous with sleek tailoring, clean lines, and neutral palettes that broke from the ornate trends of the 1970s. He rose to international fame in the 1980s after designing Richard Gere’s wardrobe in American Gigolo, introducing the world to his now-iconic unstructured suits.
Armani's influence stretched far beyond runways. He dressed presidents, power brokers, and a galaxy of Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, and Beyoncé. His brand, valued at billions, remained one of the last major fashion houses under independent ownership a rare feat in a landscape dominated by luxury conglomerates.
He was not only a designer but also a pioneer in brand expansion, building a global empire that spanned haute couture, ready-to-wear, home décor, hotels, and beauty.
Tributes have poured in from across the globe. Vogue’s Anna Wintour called him “a visionary who changed the way the world dresses and thinks about style.”
As fashion mourns one of its greatest figures, Giorgio Armani’s legacy endures in every clean-cut blazer and every confident stride down a runway or a city street.
