Designer Sanjukta Dutta Showcases ‘Hepaah’ Collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Renowned designer Sanjukta Dutta mesmerized audiences at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Delhi with her breath-taking new collection titled “Hepaah..The Desire”, a captivating fusion of tradition and contemporary elegance. The show reached its zenith as Bollywood actress Sangita Bijlani graced the runway as the showstopper, adding a touch of glamour and grace to the event.

Sanjukta Dutta’s collection, H?pah..The Desire, is an artistic portrayal of subtle yearning and quiet aspiration. The collection derives its inspiration from the Assamese word “??????” (h?pah), meaning desire. This longing is symbolized through the collection’s sophisticated use of handwoven Assamese silks, with beige as the central color—representing an understated yet enduring desire. Beige, often associated with neutrality and calm, is redefined in this collection to evoke a quiet yet profound sense of aspiration.

The palette also weaves together bolder hues and intricate Assamese motifs, which highlight Sanjukta’s deep cultural pride while appealing to contemporary fashion sensibilities. Each garment is a tribute to the rich traditions of Assam, blending modern silhouettes with traditional craftsmanship to create a seamless fusion of past and present.

Speaking about the collection, Sanjukta Dutta said, “With Hepaah..The Desire, I wanted to express the beauty of subtle aspirations. This collection is a celebration of Assamese culture, combining the artistry of handwoven silks with modern design elements. It’s about desire that is calm, persistent, and deeply rooted, much like our traditions.”

The audience was captivated as Sangita Bijlani, the showstopper, walked the runway in one of Dutta’s stunning pieces. Bijlani’s poise and elegance perfectly embodied the essence of the collection, leaving a lasting impression on all in attendance.

Lakme Fashion Week 2024 proved to be the ideal platform for Sanjukta Dutta to unveil her latest collection, reinforcing her reputation as a designer who beautifully bridges the gap between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style, stated a press release.

