CM Himanta Assures Assam: No LPG Shortage, Appeals to Avoid Hoarding and Rumours

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday sought to reassure residents of Assam that there is no shortage of cooking gas in the state, as concerns about LPG availability spread following disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"There's no immediate concern about LPG availability in Assam," Sarma said, appealing to people not to resort to hoarding and to continue purchasing as usual. He also urged the public to avoid spreading or believing rumours about an LPG shortage.

The Chief Minister said the state government has been closely monitoring the situation and that the Government of India is in active contact with several countries to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG and is taking steps to prevent any disruption in the supply chain.

