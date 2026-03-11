CM Himanta Inaugurates Maharaj Prithu Flyover Linking Dighali Pukhuri and Noonmati in Guwahati

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the Maharaj Prithu Flyover in Guwahati, connecting Dighali Pukhuri and Noonmati and dedicating it to public use.

The 4.2-kilometre, four-lane flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 852.68 crore. Its foundation stone was laid on November 16, 2023, and despite a scheduled construction period of 36 months, the project was completed in just 28 months — eight months ahead of the original deadline.

The early completion is being highlighted by the state government as an example of its focus on delivering infrastructure projects ahead of schedule.

Also Read: Dinesh Goswami Flyover Opens: Guwahati Connectivity Boost