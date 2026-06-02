CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Discusses Infrastructure and Growth Plans with Union Ministers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: To discuss the state’s growth and development, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today met with Vice-President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan, as well as Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Pijush Goyal, Manhorlal Khattar, Mansukh Mandiviya, JP Nadda, Hardeep Singh Puri and others in New Delhi.

During his meeting with Commerce & Industries Minister Pijush Goyal, the CM sought greater benefits from India’s Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) for small businesses, farmers and the tea sector. The meeting covered important issues concerning Assam’s tea industry and small business and agriculture producers.

Regarding his meeting with Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the CM said, “The progress of major projects, including the proposed underwater tunnel, Kaziranga elevated corridor, national highway expansion work, and road repair projects, was discussed.”

The CM’s meeting with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri focused on expanding Assam’s hydrocarbon potential through increased exploration activities across the state and boosting production from existing oil and gas fields.

About his meeting with Health Minister JP Nadda, the CM said, “I thanked Nadda and sought his guidance to implement the ambitious health sector schemes which are undertaken by the state—from medical colleges to proton beam therapy to doctor intake, etc.—and build Assam as a preferred hub of medical tourism.”

The Chief Minister today met Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan and briefed him on Assam’s development trajectory while seeking his continued guidance in the state’s journey towards becoming a Vikshit Assam.

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