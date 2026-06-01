Illegal timber corridors thrive along Assam–Meghalaya border as locals question forest vigilance

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Allegations of illegal timber smuggling continue to surface from the Assam–Meghalaya border under the Loharghat forest range office of the West Kamrup Forest Division, with locals raising serious questions over the effectiveness and role of the Forest Department in curbing the alleged activities.

According to local sources, the Loharghat forest range and adjoining border areas, particularly along the Patgaon and Bakhalapara routes, have allegedly become regular corridors for the transportation of illegally processed timber. Residents claim that despite repeated complaints and public concern, the movement of suspected timber-laden vehicles continues unabated.

The issue once again came into focus following a recent road accident involving a vehicle allegedly carrying timber in the Patgaon area. Though no casualties were reported, the incident reportedly exposed the methods used to conceal timber during transportation and reignited public debate over the continuing illegal trade.

Locals alleged that several illegal sawmills are operating in the Assam–Meghalaya border belt, where timber sourced from valuable trees is processed before being transported through different routes. According to residents, timber is often moved under deceptive cover, making detection difficult and enabling smugglers to avoid suspicion.

Public concern has grown over what many describe as a lack of effective enforcement despite recurring complaints. Locals questioned how such activities could allegedly continue for a long period without stronger monitoring and preventive action.

While authorities have not officially commented on the allegations, residents and environmental observers have called for intensified surveillance, coordinated action, and thorough investigation to identify those involved and prevent further depletion of forest resources along the sensitive Assam–Meghalaya border region.

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