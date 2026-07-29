CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off first commercial export of Purabi ice cream to Bhutan

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As an important step towards expanding Assam's dairy sector, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today flagged off the state's maiden dairy export of 5,627 litres of Purabi Premium ice cream to Bhutan at an event held at Janata Bhawan here. West Assam Milk Udyug Limited (WAMUL) sourced the ice cream from local dairy farmers, and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the initiative, which is believed to open new international market opportunities for Assam's dairy sector and its dairy farmers.

This is the first-ever commercial export of dairy products from the state to a foreign country. Keeping the international market in view, the export consignment includes ice cream in a variety of flavours such as butterscotch, chocolate, choco chips, strawberry, mango, and vanilla. Through this commercial shipment, Purabi Ice Cream will be available in Bhutan's major markets, particularly Thimphu, Paro, Phuentsholing, and others. This groundbreaking initiative will enable local dairy producers and pave the way for the expansion of value-added dairy products from Northeast India into global markets.

In the implementation of these international exports, the APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, has played a significant role. APEDA has provided the necessary assistance to NEDFL in completing the required export procedures, preparing documentation, and finalising all regulatory formalities.

Addressing the media present at today's flag-off programme, the Chief Minister said that over the past years, particularly during the last five years, the state government has undertaken numerous initiatives for the development of Assam's dairy sector, the benefits of which are now gradually becoming visible. At present, Assam processes up to 250,000 litres of milk every day to produce various dairy products.

Describing today's giant export of dairy products to Bhutan by Purabi Dairy as an encouraging development for Assam's dairy sector, he said that regular exports of ice cream and similar dairy products to Bhutan would follow relentlessly. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the authorities of Purabi Dairy, as well as NEDFL, NDDB, and APEDA, for this important initiative.

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