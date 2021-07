STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. Sarma tweeted that he had apprised Shah about Assam's fight against drugs, women trafficking and cattle smuggling. "He (Shah) was generous and gave valuable guidance," CM wrote in his twitter handle.

Also Read: CM Sarma directs employment department for online registration of unemployed