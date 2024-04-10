ULFA chief Paresh Baruah’s elder brother Bimal Baruah joins Assam Gana Parishad

DIBRUGARH: ULFA chief Paresh Baruah’s elder brother Bimal Baruah joined Assam Gana Parishad in a programme at Chabua on Tuesday. Bimal Baruah, councillor of Matak Autonomous Council joined the AGP at a function attended by AGP state President and state minister Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta during the opening of the AGP election office at Chabua on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, Bimal Baruah said, “I have been thinking about joining the party for the past one week as several members of the Matak Autonomous council have joined the BJP. Our local MLA also urged me to join the AGP. I could have joined the BJP earlier also but due to the problems of the state, I have joined the AGP.”

Bimal Baruah is the brother of ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and he was a retired defence personnel.

