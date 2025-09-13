CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives National Emblem Memento from Baksa Artist

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (September 12), received a handcrafted memento of the National Emblem from Shri Bichitra Pathak, an artist from Mushalpur in Baksa district.

Expressing gratitude for the gesture, the Chief Minister praised Pathak’s craftsmanship and dedication, noting that the creation reflects both artistic excellence and patriotic spirit.

Taking to social media, Sarma said he was deeply touched by the heartfelt creation and commended Pathak for showcasing the rich tradition of artistry in Assam through the emblem.