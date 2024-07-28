CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: We will absorb most of Agniveer returnees into police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Government has decided to absorb most of the Agniveers in the state police force when the terms of their service end.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Assam always stands in solidarity and firm with the efforts of the Prime Minister in the direction of modernising the Indian Army. With this, we will defeat the opposition's negative campaign against the Indian Army concerning Agniveers. Now, we are going to absorb most of the Agniveers from the state into the Assam Police."

According to official sources, the absorption of Agniveer returnees into the state police force will let the state government get well-disciplined and trained manpower. Fresh recruits need rigorous training on all fronts, and that puts pressure on the state exchequer. "We hope that many youths from the state will get jobs as Agniveers as the recruitment process is underway in the state," an official source said.

Already, the BSF and the CISF have declared that they will absorb ten percent of Agniveer returnees into their organizations. The process is underway for the recruitment of 25,000 Agniveers in 2024. The central government has already made an announcement that it will extend the terms of 25 percent of Agniveers up to 15 years instead of the usual four years.

