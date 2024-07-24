Agniveer recruitment rally commences at Jaswant Stadium in Sonitpur district for Four Districts

Tezpur: The Agniveer recruitment rally for the four district Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon got underway on Tuesday at the Jaswant Stadium, Missamari Military Station in Sonitpur district. District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra visited the military station and interacted with the candidates wishing them luck on successful participation in the rally. The District Commissioner was accompanied by Additional District Commissioner Pranjit Deb, Circle Officer of Thelamara Revenue Circle Himadri Bora, Army Recuiting Officers from Shillong and Jorhat Offices and other concerned officials of both civil administration and army for the recruitment.

Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Shillong will be conducting Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally at Jaswant Stadium, Missamari Military Station from July 23 to July 27. The first phase of the recruitment rally involved an online common entrance exam that was conducted nationwide in Apr-May 2024. The results of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army, www.joininidianarmy.nic.in.

