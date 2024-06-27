CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: Will set up of six labs to test pesticide residue in green leaves

Small tea growers’ grievances to be monitored directly by CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will himself handle the issues faced by small tea growers in the state, like pesticide residue, the price of green leaf, the setting up of mini tea factories, etc. The CM has urged the small tea growers to start a WhatsApp group of which he will also be a member and monitor their grievances on a daily basis.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with stakeholders in the tea industry, including representatives of bought leaf factories and small tea growers, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Industries Minister Bimal Bora, and officials concerned. In the meeting, it was decided that laboratories to test the level of pesticide residue in tea will be set up in six districts: Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Charaideo, Tezpur, and BTR. The CM also stated that he will take up the issue of pesticide residue with the Centre so that some relaxation in testing is given for a period of time, by which time the labs will start functioning. It was also decided at the meeting that the government will bear 50% of the cost of setting up the labs, and the small tea growers will contribute the other 50% of the expenditure.

The CM was more strict in his interaction with representatives of bought leaf factories, pointing out to them that their practice of paying a low price for green leaf to small growers will not be allowed to continue and that they should get a proper price for the green leaf they produce. It was at this point in the meeting that the CM asked the small tea growers to start a WhatsApp group to help him monitor their issues.

Talking to The Sentinel, chairman of the All Assam Small Tea Growers' Association, Rajen Bora said that they have underlined before the CM the need to start mini tea factories in the state, which will put an end to the monopoly of the bought leaf factories and help them realize a better price for their green leaf. He said the CM responded positively to their suggestion and instructed the Industries Minister to draw up a road map for setting up mini tea factories.

During the meeting, the CM also urged the small tea growers to check the use of pesticides in their plantations, in the greater interest of the tea industry in the state. The small tea growers association replied that they are ready to implement the policy of decreased use of pesticides and even told the CM that the government can take action against the growers who do not check the indiscriminate use of pesticides.

