NABARD Launches AI-Powered Climate Resilient Tea Cultivation Project for Small Tea Growers in Assam

NAGAON: NABARD, Assam RO, sanctioned a unique project titled “Climate resilient tea cultivation and AI-based pest management for small tea growers” across the State. The project was ceremonially inaugurated jointly by Nagaon DC Narendra Kr Shah and Loken Das, GM, OIC of NABARD in presence of Deputy Director of Tea Board India, Kamal Ch Baishya, principal scientist and Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon - Dr Niranjan Deka, NABARD, AGM Sankar Das, DDM, NABARD, LDM, Nagaon, Regional Managers of SBI and AGVB, representatives from DAO, DICC etc on Tuesday here.

The implementing agency will be IFFCO Kisan Suvidha Ltd. (IKSL) and the Pilot will be implemented for the STGs of Sewujjyoti Tea Federation, located at Chapanalla in Barhampur Development Block of Nagaon district.

Speaking on the occasion, Loken Das, GM, OIC of NABARD suggested that as per its mandate for the development of rural areas and the farm sector in the country, NABARD has been implementing various projects like integrated watershed development with climate proofing interventions, integrated tribal development programmes, precision farming and climate change projects, etc. from the surpluses generated from its business activities. Through such projects, NABARD disseminated the utility of artificial intelligence (AI) and various technological advancements in Agri-Horti sector for the greater benefit of farmers and artisans in rural areas. He suggested that based on the success of the pilot project, its replication can be considered among other groups, along with the involvement of all the stakeholders.

Guiding the participants, following the inaugural session, Nagaon DC Narendra Kr Shah, expressed that in the current turbulent times, such initiatives by NABARD will be of great help to the STGs in Nagaon and the sector, as a whole. He appreciated the efforts of NABARD through its implementing agencies like IKSL for spreading the use of latest technological advancements and encouraging the farmers to reduce the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides in their farmlands. He also suggested the tea growers to judiciously use the resources provided under the pilot project and consider to establish their own brand.

Sharing the role and view of Tea Board India, Kamal Ch Baishya accorded that the Tea Board is undertaking every possible step to retain the confidence of the local and global consumers. He suggested that all the farmers should follow the plant protection codes released by the Board including the checking of quality of tea leaves, at regular intervals. He also congratulated NABARD for conceptualizing the AI based project for the tea sector.

During the event, the equipment like automated wireless weather station, soil moisture sensors, SMART ravagers etc were distributed among the members of the federation too.

Also Read: Tension in Golaghat as Woman Dies from Burn Injuries; Family Alleges Foul Play

Also Watch: