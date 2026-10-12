NIA arrests another suspect in JMB-linked terror plot in West Bengal

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one more accused from West Bengal in connection with a terror conspiracy orchestrated by an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) on Saturday. The sleuths seized digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, from the accused during the arrest.

The arrest followed the arrest of 13 accused on September 29, 2026, after searches conducted at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Kerala in connection with the same conspiracy.

Earlier, on June 25, 2026, NIA had filed a chargesheet against 11 accused persons before the NIA Special Court, Guwahati, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the UA (P) Act, 1967.

The NIA investigation has revealed the involvement of the accused in a conspiracy hatched by Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot of JMB, to spread the banned outfit’s extremist ideology and expand its terrorist network in West Bengal and the north-eastern states of India. The conspiracy involved the radicalisation of vulnerable youth, the propagation of extremist ideology and the recruitment of individuals into the organisation. The investigation has further revealed that Imam Mahmud Habibullah, a senior member of JMB, established IMK with the objective of promoting the banned organisation’s agenda in India.

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