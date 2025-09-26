CM Reviews Plans for Zubeen Garg’s Samadhi in Jorhat

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the government is working to develop a permanent Samadhi for late music legend Zubeen Garg in Jorhat, one that will “reflect his life and times in the most fitting manner.”

In a post on X, Sarma informed that he had held a meeting with the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner and other stakeholders to review arrangements for Garg’s upcoming rituals in the town.

The Chief Minister stressed that Jorhat will serve as the focal point for preserving Garg’s legacy, with the proposed Samadhi designed to embody his artistic journey and humanitarian spirit.