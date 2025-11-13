CM Sarma Distributes MMUA Seed Fund Cheques to Women Entrepreneurs in Gohpur

Gohpur: In a continued effort to promote women’s economic empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed seed fund cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) to women beneficiaries in Gohpur on Thursday, November 13.

The MMUA scheme, a flagship initiative of the Assam government, provides Rs.10,000 as seed capital to women to stary micro and small enterprises, along with future financial and skill development support. The aim is to enable 40 lakh women across the state to achieve an annual income of Rs.1 lakh, building the foundation of an Atmanirbhar Assam powered by Nari Shakti.

Before reaching Gohpur, the Chief Minister had distributed MMUA cheques in several districts across Assam over the past few weeks, including in Guwahati yesterday. Each event witnessed enthusiastic participation and overwhelming appreciation from women beneficiaries eager to begin their entrepreneurial journey.

Addressing the gathering at Gohpur, Chief Minister Sarma said, “This initiative is not just about financial assistance but about empowering every woman of Assam to dream, create, and contribute to our collective progress. Women are the true pillars of society, and their growth means the growth of our state.”

In Gohpur, more than 36,000 women received their seed fund cheques in the presence of senior officials, local representatives, and community members. Many women expressed gratitude, saying the initiative would help them start small ventures and achieve financial stability for their families.