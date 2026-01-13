CM Sarma flays former AAMSU leader’s comment on creation of ‘Bor Axom’

Congress leaders also in line of fire

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today questioned whether people of the Mymensingh and Rangpur districts of Bangladesh will now create ‘Bor Axom’. He said this in response to a comment by Rezaul Karim Sarkar, former All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) president, who joined the Congress yesterday in the presence of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

Right after joining the Congress party, Sarkar commented that Sivasagar and Tinsukia will be turned into Dhubri, while adding that Dhubri and Barak will be turned into Sivasagar. His remark about converting Sivasagar and Tinsukia into Dhubri, which was part of his narrative on the creation of a ‘Bor Axom’, sparked reactions from several quarters, including a scathing remark from the CM.

In a sharp reaction to Sarkar’s comment, the CM stated before the media today, “He was not speaking about a ‘Bor Axom’. Otherwise he would have mentioned Srimanta Sankardev’s ideology on the creation of ‘Bor Axom’. Rezaul Karim’s father came from either the Rangpur or Mymensingh district of Bangladesh. Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha established Sivasagar as his capital, thereby creating ‘Bor Axom’. Now, do we need Bangladeshi-origin Rezaul Karim to create ‘Bor Axom’? His comment on turning Sivasagar into Dhubri yesterday was in very bad taste. He should not have spoken like this.”

“Bangladeshi-origin people comprise 85% of the population in Dhubri district. These people have turned the Assamese into a minority in the Dhubri district. They have also occupied 85% of the land there. We thought they would remain confined to the Dhubri district. But they now want to spread to the Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts. Will people from Rangpur or Mymensingh districts now create ‘Bor Axom’? The vision of Sukapha and Sankardev for creating a Bor Axom didn’t include people of Bangladeshi origin. The Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh districts have a history that’s thousands of years old. Rezaul Karim’s comments were made in the presence of Gaurav Gogoi. If I had been present at the meeting, I would have promptly cancelled his joining. If Sivasagar and Tinsukia are turned into Dhubri, it will not be ‘Bor Axom’ but ‘Bor Bangladesh’. Gaurav Gogoi has always had a soft corner for Miya Muslims. If Rezaul Karim doesn’t withdraw his comment, I will have to take action against him. I expect the other Congress leaders to relieve Karim of his Congress membership,” he asserted.

