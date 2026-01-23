CM Sarma garners investment assurance of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore at WEF

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit for the first time at Davos in Switzerland, getting a good response from investors across the world and an assurance of investments worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today that he held meetings with over 200 industrialists, business leaders and representatives from more than 100 companies from 16 countries. “As a result of the meetings, we received an assurance of investments worth Rs 80,000 to 90,000 crore. Many investors are keen to visit Assam to look into the opportunities to invest in our state.”

The Chief Minister participated in more than 17 meetings at the forum and signed several bilateral agreements. He took part in multiple discussion sessions, including “Safeguarding a Future-Ready Workforce for the Next Industrial Age” and “Travel and Tourism: Unlocking a $10 Trillion Opportunity”.

On the third evening, the Chief Minister showcased Assam’s investment potential before business leaders from over 20 multinational companies representing a combined turnover exceeding USD 150 billion across four continents. Senior executives present included Kim Hedegaard, CEO of Power-to-X (Denmark); Guillaume Taylor, Executive Director of the Foundation for Metals (Switzerland); and representatives of Crescent Petroleum (UAE), Muthoot Fincorp, and the JSW Cement Group.

The Chief Minister stated, “We engaged in a productive dialogue on Assam’s rapid development, policy-driven predictability, and our vast pool of skilled talent. We believe these discussions will further position Assam as one of the most attractive investment destinations.” The exchange also helped align industrial sector requirements with the state’s long-term development objectives.

While participating in the session titled “Travel and Tourism: Unlocking a $10 Trillion Opportunity”, the Chief Minister emphasized that tourism should not be viewed merely as a leisure activity but as a core economic connector linking employment, regional development, and cultural preservation. He highlighted Assam’s tourism potential—from wildlife and heritage to the Brahmaputra, tea gardens, and national parks—ensuring livelihood generation without harming ecology and while prioritizing environmental conservation.

Distinguished representatives from Saudi Arabia, France, Indonesia, Tunisia, and the European Commission’s Transport and Tourism division were also present at the session.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, “Through this Davos summit, we have successfully received investment proposals worth around Rs 1 lakh crore from various global sectors.” He added that due to the continuous efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, Assam has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing states and will continue on this growth trajectory.

He noted that Assam has moved beyond its traditional sectors, such as hydrocarbons and tea, and has opened pathways in new industries. Keeping Assam’s excellence and potential in mind, several investors have committed investments worth several lakh crore rupees in the semiconductor sector alone. The Chief Minister clarified that the semiconductor initiative is not limited to chip manufacturing but aims at building a comprehensive economic ecosystem. He stated that Assam has received highly positive responses from international companies in this direction.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that his sole objective of attending the World Economic Forum—even during the election period—was to open new avenues of opportunity for Assam and expressed confidence that the summit would bring many positive outcomes for the state.

