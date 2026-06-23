CM Sarma highlights Assam’s economic resurgence, investment potential

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday highlighted the state's remarkable transformation over the past decade, saying Assam has evolved from being associated with insurgency to emerging as one of India's fastest-growing states and a future semiconductor manufacturing hub.

Delivering the keynote address on 'Man on a Mission' at the Republic Summit 2026 in the national capital, the Chief Minister said the next two decades would belong to Eastern and North-Eastern India as the region unlocks unprecedented opportunities in industry, trade and innovation in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"From insurgency to an upcoming semiconductor hub, this is the transformation of Assam over the last decade. Today, we are the fastest-growing state in India and attracting global attention," he said.

Projecting Assam as India's gateway to Southeast Asia and neighbouring countries, the Chief Minister said the state is leveraging its strategic location, natural resources and improving infrastructure to attract global investments.

"We are the entry point of the country. We have to develop a culture of welcoming industry," he said.

Sarma announced that Tata Semiconductor would begin exporting semiconductor chips from Guwahati by November. The chief minister also noted that Assam's economy is expanding at a pace higher than the national average, reflecting the state's growing contribution to India's development.

Expressing confidence in the region's future, Sarma said Eastern and North-Eastern India possess immense potential to become key drivers of the country's economic growth.

"We have the natural resources; we have the international borders; we have the market. We just have to create an environment for industry, and the next two decades will belong to the East and Northeast," he said.

"We have to bring positivity because we have been deprived so much. Once positivity comes, we will be the bright spot of the economy and contribute to the growth of the nation," he said.

The chief minister also underlined the importance of safeguarding India's border regions and ensuring balanced development in frontier states.

Referring to Assam's unique geographical and demographic realities, he stressed the need for continued vigilance against illegal infiltration while preserving peace and stability in the region.

Sarma said Assam is aligning its development priorities with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by promoting industrialisation, improving connectivity and creating an investor-friendly ecosystem.

He observed that the state's transformation demonstrates how focused governance, infrastructure development and long-term planning can accelerate economic growth and improve opportunities for the people, a press release said.

Also Read: Sitharaman, Himanta Lead International Yoga Day Celebrations on Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati