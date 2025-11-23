CM Sarma Reaffirms Crackdown on Illegal Activities, Says Measures Will Continue Across Communities

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reiterated that the state government will continue its action against alleged illegal activities and polygamy, stressing that the measures are not aimed at any single community.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that concerns over multiple marriages exist across different groups in the state. “I am not saying the only target is the Miya community. Even among Hindus, there are cases where men marry twice. We receive many complaints where the first wife is affected,” he said. The Chief Minister added that while such cases are higher within the Miya community, the government’s approach remains uniform.

Sarma also stated that eviction operations and steps to curb polygamy will continue under his leadership. “Eviction drives will continue, polygamy will end. Nobody can stop me,” he asserted.

On the political front, the Chief Minister levelled allegations against the Congress, claiming the party is collecting money from aspiring candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections. According to Sarma, Congress candidates are being asked to pay ₹1 crore in advance and an additional ₹3 crore later to secure tickets. “Congress has no base left in Assam. They have started taking money from candidates in Miya-dominated constituencies,” he said.

Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a strong mandate in the next election, stating that public support for the government has remained steady.