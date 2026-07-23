CM Sarma Reviews Flood Havoc in Upper Assam, to Raise Sudden Water Inflow With Nagaland

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently on a visit to flood-affected areas in Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts. He assessed the flood conditions on the ground and interacted with local people affected by the floods. He also visited relief camps and assured inmates of all possible help. During his visit, the CM said that the reason for the sudden flood caused by floodwaters flowing into Assam from Nagaland will be examined, and discussions will be held with the Nagaland government.

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister said, “This is an unthinkable situation. Some flood-affected people have taken shelter in relief camps, and others continue to stay in their villages. Relief materials are not reaching many people as the villages are surrounded by floodwaters. Many bodies have been discovered, and it is feared that many more will be found. We’re with the people as far as possible. The houses of scores of people are damaged. The books, certificates and study materials of students have been washed away. Livestock belonging to numerous families are missing. The Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and the Assam government are working jointly to rescue people and provide relief. Many people are still stranded in their villages, as they remain inaccessible due to flood waters. The intensity of the floods and the damage is more than we anticipated. We provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of those perished. If necessary, we will raise the quantum of the aid.”

He went on to say, “Today, I’m personally on a visit to the flood-affected areas in the Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts. I’m deeply saddened by the plight of the people in Charaideo, Nazira and Sivasagar. Such devastating floods were never seen before in these areas, and the floodwaters have crossed the roof level of the houses. We’re unable to ascertain the exact number of deaths. It will take three-four days for the figures to be compiled. But more than 70 people are still missing in the Sivasagar district alone. After the cloudbursts in Nagaland, the government there informed our Chief Secretary but the floodwater level here rose so suddenly that nothing could be done. We have to ascertain the exact reason for the sudden inflow of water. We’ll have to discuss this with the Nagaland government.”

The CM stated that, according to the local MLA, 18 people have already died in Nazira and over 50 remain missing.

The Chief Minister further said, “Funds for flood relief come from the central government. There will be no problem with funds. If we face any issues, we can ask the Hon’ble Prime Minister for assistance.”

The Chief Minister also visited the flood-affected areas of Borigaon along the Bhogdoi River and inspected the breached section of the Sholmora–Bhogdoi embankment today evening. Reiterating the government’s commitment to the affected people, the CM said that every effort is being made to ensure that no flood-affected family is deprived of necessary relief and assistance.

In a series of posts on X, the CM said, “The full extent of the damage caused by the #AssamFloods is yet to be assessed as several areas remain inaccessible. As these floods were triggered by a cloudburst upstream, we will work with the Nagaland Govt to strengthen our early warning systems & mitigation measures. Team Assam has been working round the clock to support all those affected by the #AssamFloods. Our teams will continue to remain on ground, with the people. The Indian Army is working shoulder to shoulder with the Civil Administration in rescue and rehabilitation ops underway in the districts affected by #AssamFloods. We thank them for their efforts in this crucial juncture.”

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