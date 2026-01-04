Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell raids private school on Guwahati outskirts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) carried out a search at Radiant International School in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati as part of an ongoing probe against Sushil Kumar Tamuli, an Assistant Engineer of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD), officials said.

The action followed recent searches conducted at Tamuli’s properties in Guwahati in connection with allegations that he had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Sources confirmed that a case had been registered against him under Case No. 33/2025 by the Vigilance Cell.

Earlier, on December 23, 2025, the vigilance team had raided Tamuli’s residence at Krishna Nagar in Beltola, reaching the premises around 6.30 am and carrying out a detailed search as part of the same investigation. Tamuli, who joined government service as a Junior Engineer before being promoted to Assistant Engineer, had served in several development blocks across the state during his career.

Investigators alleged that during his tenure he accumulated substantial wealth through corrupt practices. Preliminary findings indicated that he owned multiple properties in Guwahati, including a large residential building and another structure in Beltola, apart from a supermarket near Lakshmi Mandir, a private school at Sonapur and two tea gardens.

During the searches, the vigilance team reportedly seized gold ornaments, bank passbooks and documents related to various financial institutions. Further investigation was underway, officials said.

