CM's Stance: Violence No Solution, Urges Dialogue with ULFA

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reacting to the attack on an army base at Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district in the wee hours on Friday, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reminded the ULFA yet again that killing and violence can never resolve issues. "Only sitting across the table can lead to solutions," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "Such an incident took place a few days ago in Nagaland. As far as I know, the ULFA and a few other outfits driven by Myanmar have been trying coordinated attacks. The governments in the state and at the Centre have been keeping an eye on this development."

On the other hand, the ULFA-I took the responsibility for today's attack at Kakopathar under its 'operation vengeance'. A release issued by the assistant publicity secretary of the outfit, Ishan Asom, said this.

Also Read: Insurgent Offensive: ULFA-I, NSCN(K-YA) Attack Army Camps