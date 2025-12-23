CM’s Vigilance Cell Begins Probe into Alleged Satra Land Scam in Barpeta

Barpeta: A team from the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Tuesday visited the Barpeta District Commissioner’s office to initiate an investigation into an alleged land scam involving Satra land being illegally registered in the names of private individuals.

The three-member vigilance team, led by investigating officer Shyamal Bania, examined official records and documents related to the case at the DC office. The probe follows serious allegations that large portions of Satra land were fraudulently mutated in favour of suspicious individuals during the tenure of then Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jayanta Bora.

According to official sources, Jayanta Bora, an ACS officer, allegedly facilitated the illegal transfer and mutation of Satra land while serving as Additional District Commissioner in Barpeta district. Bora had served in the district for nearly one year and eight months in that capacity. He has since been transferred to the newly created Sribhumi district.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directive, Barpeta District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha filed a formal complaint against Jayanta Bora with the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell. The case has been registered as Vigilance Cell Case No. 35/25, and Tuesday’s visit marked the beginning of a detailed investigation into the matter.

The allegations suggest that several bighas of Satra land were illegally transferred through forged or manipulated records. Sources further claim that the land was handed over in exchange for monetary benefits, drawing parallels with earlier land-related controversies involving senior officials.

Officials stated that the vigilance team has started scrutinising revenue records, mutation orders and related files to establish the extent of the alleged irregularities. Further questioning of officials associated with the land transactions is also expected in the coming days.

The investigation has generated significant attention in Barpeta, as Satra land holds religious and cultural importance in Assam. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken if wrongdoing is established, in line with the government’s stated policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.