Coal Workers in Margherita, Trade Unions in Silchar Oppose New Labour Codes

Guwahati: Massive protests erupted across various parts of Assam following the implementation of Labour Codes by the Central Government.
In Cachar district's Silchar, a joint protest started strongly by the Central Trade Unions and All India Farmers Unions in front of the Khudiram Statue. The protest saw approximately 400–450 protesters taking part, raising slogans against the same cause.
The joint platform declared November 26, 2025, as a day of ‘nationwide resistance’. The call was to mobilise workers and farmers all over India in defence of labour rights and social justice. The demonstration was also led by other trade unions of the Cachar District Leaders, including Supriyo Bhattacharjee, President (CITU), Subash Deb, Secretary (AIKS), Shyam Deb Kurmi, Secretary (KKMS), Ranjan Das, General Secretary (EWTCC), as well as Subrata Nath, President (AIUTUC).
Similarly, Tinsukia district's Margherita witnessed the coal workers staging a massive demonstration led by the National Coal Workers’ Union affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in front of the General Manager’s Office of North Eastern Coalfields.
Hundreds of workers gathered, shouting slogans and demanding the withdrawal of the labour codes, claiming that these would weaken job security, safety measures, and the rights of workers to organise.
Union President Pradip Ghoshal and Secretary Mantosh Taye accused both state and central governments of being inclined towards corporate interests rather than the interests of labourers. The movement would escalate if the government did not fulfil their demands, they warned.
Both protests ended peacefully but delivered a clear and forceful message: Workers and farmers all over Assam are ready for a prolonged struggle, awaiting the government's rethink to roll back what they consider to be labour codes threatening their livelihood, rights, and dignity.