Coal Workers in Margherita, Trade Unions in Silchar Oppose New Labour Codes

Guwahati: Massive protests erupted across various parts of Assam following the implementation of Labour Codes by the Central Government.

In Cachar district's Silchar, a joint protest started strongly by the Central Trade Unions and All India Farmers Unions in front of the Khudiram Statue. The protest saw approximately 400–450 protesters taking part, raising slogans against the same cause.

The joint platform declared November 26, 2025, as a day of ‘nationwide resistance’. The call was to mobilise workers and farmers all over India in defence of labour rights and social justice. The demonstration was also led by other trade unions of the Cachar District Leaders, including Supriyo Bhattacharjee, President (CITU), Subash Deb, Secretary (AIKS), Shyam Deb Kurmi, Secretary (KKMS), Ranjan Das, General Secretary (EWTCC), as well as Subrata Nath, President (AIUTUC).