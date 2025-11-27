Top Headlines

Hong Kong High-Rise Blaze Becomes Deadliest Fire in 63 Years

At least 44 dead, and hundreds are missing as questions rise over safety lapses, along with stalled renovation work at Wang Fuk Court
Image of the damaged Wang Fuk Court Housing Complex after the massive fire broke out
Hong Kong: Hong Kong is witnessing its deadliest fire in more than six decades after a massive fire broke out at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Tai Po, killing at least 44 people and leaving nearly 279 residents unaccounted for. The fire, which began on Wednesday, November 26, afternoon, spread rapidly through the 32-storey towers, many of which were under renovation and surrounded by bamboo scaffolding. This traditional material, long known to be flammable, is now under sharp scrutiny as investigators try to determine how the disaster escalated so quickly.

Residents had earlier expressed concerns about renovation practices, including sealed windows, disabled fire alarms, and cigarette butts left near work areas. Some homeowners now say the tragedy was preventable and point to lapses in basic safety measures. As smoke continued to rise on Thursday, anxious families filled group chats and community centres, searching for information about missing loved ones.

Authorities have arrested three men in connection with the incident, alleging that flammable materials were left unsecured during maintenance work. Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee, suspended all election campaigning and said the government’s immediate focus is rescue, medical care, and a full investigation.

This fire matches the death toll of the 1962 Sham Shui Po inferno and has revived concerns about building safety in one of the world’s densest cities. Firefighters continue to work at the scene as hope and fear run side by side among residents waiting for news.

