COCOMI Calls For Boycott Of Manipur Sangai Festival 2025

Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has intensified its protest against the Manipur Sangai Festival 2025, calling upon all the citizens throughout the state to extend support in the total boycott and also to participate in a sit-in protest organised by IDPs on November 20.
Addressing reporters at the COCOMI’s Lamphelpat office recently, convenor Khuraijam Athouba said displaced communities have strongly objected to the festival starting from November 21. He criticised the administration under President’s Rule for advancing preparations “in full swing” while thousands of displaced families continue to struggle for basic necessities.
Athouba said the IDPs have been enduring acute hardship for more than two and half years, and a decision to host a mega cultural festival is “completely insensitive to the collective sentiment of the people.” He added that the state’s insistence on holding the event has triggered “vehement objections” from those directly affected by the prolonged humanitarian crisis.
Appealing for public solidarity, the convenor of COCOMI said growing frustration among IDPs has compelled them to organise a protest on November 20. He called upon residents across Manipur to stand in support of the families who have been displaced and also reject the festival, which he termed symbolic of the government's "misplaced priorities."
Athouba further stated, “It is important to expose that the Sangai Festival is not a festival for the masses, but a festival organised by the Government for the Government alone.”
Moreover, COCOMI also appealed to citizens in all localities to suspend routine activities on November 21 - the opening day of the festival - and hold peaceful protest demonstrations under the slogan “Handak Chahi gi Sangai Festival Eikhoi Saruk Yaroi” (We will not participate in this year’s Sangai Festival).
Reiterating its stand, the organisation said the boycott aims to send a strong message to the national and international community that the people of Manipur reject the government's priorities at a time of prolonged crisis and displacement.