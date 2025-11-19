COCOMI Calls For Boycott Of Manipur Sangai Festival 2025

Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has intensified its protest against the Manipur Sangai Festival 2025, calling upon all the citizens throughout the state to extend support in the total boycott and also to participate in a sit-in protest organised by IDPs on November 20.

Addressing reporters at the COCOMI’s Lamphelpat office recently, convenor Khuraijam Athouba said displaced communities have strongly objected to the festival starting from November 21. He criticised the administration under President’s Rule for advancing preparations “in full swing” while thousands of displaced families continue to struggle for basic necessities.