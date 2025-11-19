Indian Cricket Team to Arrive in Guwahati Today Ahead of Historic First Test Match

Guwahati: The Indian Cricket Team will land in Guwahati today at 2:45 pm on a chartered flight ahead of their second Test against South Africa. The team will stay at Hotel Radisson Blu, where tight security and special arrangements have been put in place.

Guwahati is experiencing a surge of excitement as it prepares to host its first-ever Test match. The second Test of the India-South Africa series will begin on November 22 at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara. This marks a major milestone for Assam, which has previously hosted ODIs and T20 internationals but has never before held a five-day match.