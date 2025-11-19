Indian Cricket Team to Arrive in Guwahati Today Ahead of Historic First Test Match

Guwahati: The Indian Cricket Team will land in Guwahati today at 2:45 pm on a chartered flight ahead of their second Test against South Africa. The team will stay at Hotel Radisson Blu, where tight security and special arrangements have been put in place.
Guwahati is experiencing a surge of excitement as it prepares to host its first-ever Test match. The second Test of the India-South Africa series will begin on November 22 at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara. This marks a major milestone for Assam, which has previously hosted ODIs and T20 internationals but has never before held a five-day match.
South Africa leads the series 1-0 after their victory in the opening Test, adding pressure on India to make a strong comeback. Cricket fans from across the region are expected to gather in large numbers to witness the historic occasion and support the home team.
Stadium preparations, security measures and traffic arrangements are already in full swing as Guwahati gets ready to welcome both teams and thousands of spectators for this landmark event.