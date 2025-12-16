Cold Wave and Dense Fog to Persist Across Assam Till December 30

Guwahati: As persistent low temperatures grip Assam, bringing chilly mornings and nights to several districts, the cold weather is set to continue across Assam until December 30, 2025. The cold conditions are likely to prevail over the coming days, affecting daily life and prompting residents to take precautions, particularly in the early hours and after sunset.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, dry weather, accompanied by morning fog and mist, across the state will prevail for the next two weeks, from December 16 to December 30, affecting daily life, travel, and road safety.

Currently, the state has been experiencing a significant drop in mercury, with minimum temperatures in the plains hovering between 8°C and 10°C. Dense fog has also engulfed regions impacting visibility on highways and rural roads.

On the other hand, citizens have also been urged to take necessary precautions against the biting cold and to stay updated with daily weather bulletins as the year comes to a close.