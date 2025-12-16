Cold Wave and Dense Fog to Persist Across Assam Till December 30

Guwahati: As persistent low temperatures grip Assam, bringing chilly mornings and nights to several districts, the cold weather is set to continue across Assam until December 30, 2025. The cold conditions are likely to prevail over the coming days, affecting daily life and prompting residents to take precautions, particularly in the early hours and after sunset.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, dry weather, accompanied by morning fog and mist, across the state will prevail for the next two weeks, from December 16 to December 30, affecting daily life, travel, and road safety.
Currently, the state has been experiencing a significant drop in mercury, with minimum temperatures in the plains hovering between 8°C and 10°C. Dense fog has also engulfed regions impacting visibility on highways and rural roads.
On the other hand, citizens have also been urged to take necessary precautions against the biting cold and to stay updated with daily weather bulletins as the year comes to a close.
Weather experts have indicated that there is little likelihood of relief from the cold conditions over the next fortnight, as temperatures are expected to remain consistently low across the region. Minimum temperatures in several parts of the state, particularly in the plains and the Upper Assam region, have settled well below normal levels. While such cold conditions are not unusual for the latter half of December, this year’s chill has been further intensified by the steady influence of cold continental winds sweeping across the region.
Reduced visibility caused by thick fog during early morning and late night hours poses a significant challenge, especially for transportation services. In light of these conditions, commuters have been urged to exercise heightened caution while travelling, make use of fog lights, and adhere strictly to safety guidelines while driving.
At the same time, humanitarian efforts have gained momentum to assist those most affected by the harsh winter conditions. Various non-governmental organisations, local administrative bodies, community groups, and volunteers have stepped up their initiatives to support the poor, homeless, and underprivileged sections of society.