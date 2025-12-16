Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025: New Framework in Higher Education in India

Guwahati: The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, represents a major milestone in the process of regulating the shape and structure of higher education in the country. Introduced into Parliament by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, this legislation begins to fulfil the aim of Prime Minister Modi to build a modern and transparent education system in the country. This will essentially transform and replace the structure of governance by providing a single and streamlined system to regulate the institutions of higher education in the country.
Founded on the foundations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this bill aims to improve institutional autonomy, accreditation systems, and academic standards. The primary aim of this bill is to provide an enabling framework that ensures excellence in terms of learning, research, or innovation. Colleges shall be motivated to opt for maximum autonomy based on achieving maximum quality benchmarks through public disclosure and assessment.
As per the proposed framework, all existing institutions of higher education that are presently under the regulatory authority of either the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), or National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will be brought under one body called Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan. The effort is to ensure consistency and the elimination of overlapping regulations of institutions.
The most important aspect of this Bill is the implementation of a technology-driven regulatory framework. The new framework aims to work on simplicity, transparency, and efficiency in the governance process while upholding high-quality standards. The Council of Architecture (CoA) is expected to function as a Professional Standard Setting Body (PSSB), in accordance with the New Education Policy-2020.
Notably, the regulator will concentrate on standards and quality assurance, ensuring that there is no involvement in the allocation of funds, ensuring a clear line between regulation and funding, which will enable institutions to compete globally.
In essence, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, is revolutionary because it marks India’s vision for a future-ready education sector for higher education that can support its development as a world leader in knowledge and innovations.