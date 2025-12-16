Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025: New Framework in Higher Education in India

Guwahati: The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, represents a major milestone in the process of regulating the shape and structure of higher education in the country. Introduced into Parliament by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, this legislation begins to fulfil the aim of Prime Minister Modi to build a modern and transparent education system in the country. This will essentially transform and replace the structure of governance by providing a single and streamlined system to regulate the institutions of higher education in the country.

Founded on the foundations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this bill aims to improve institutional autonomy, accreditation systems, and academic standards. The primary aim of this bill is to provide an enabling framework that ensures excellence in terms of learning, research, or innovation. Colleges shall be motivated to opt for maximum autonomy based on achieving maximum quality benchmarks through public disclosure and assessment.