Completion of Brahmaputra Bridge at Jogighopa Delayed by Over 25 Months, New Target Set for December 2026

Guwahati: The original completion target date for the under-construction bridge over the Brahmaputra at Jogighopa in lower Assam is set to be missed. The period of delay in the completion of the bridge is expected to be more than 25 months.

The central government had decided to construct a new two-lane bridge over the river Brahmaputra, including the approach roads, parallel to the existing two-lane Naranarayan Setu bridge at Jogighopa. The new under-construction bridge is part of the four-lane national highway project from Bilasipara via Jogighopa and Dhupdhara to Guwahati, which is currently being constructed.

National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) awarded the construction work of the new two-lane bridge, with its approaches, over the river Brahmaputra on National Highway 17 in Jogighopa to SP Singla Private Ltd. on August 10, 2021. The total length of the project, including the bridge and approach roads, is 4.38 km. The total cost of the project is Rs 746.76 crore. After awarding the construction work to the firm, the appointment date was issued on November 12, 2021. The appointment date refers to the actual date when the construction work actually begins. As per the work agreement with the construction firm, the original date of completion of the whole project was set for November 2024. With barely five months remaining until the original completion date, around 50% of the physical construction work on the bridge is yet to be completed.

According to NHIDCL sources, as of April 30, 2024, the cumulative physical progress of the construction work on the bridge is calculated to be 52.84%. With the delay in construction of the bridge, the completion date is being rescheduled to December 31, 2026.

Therefore, it is now certain that the construction work on the bridge is not likely to be completed before the holding of the Assembly elections in the state in April 2026.

Also Read: Tezpur Police Arrest Three ULFA-I Members on Extortion Charges

Also watch: