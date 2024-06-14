Tezpur Police Arrest Three ULFA-I Members on Extortion Charges

Tezpur: In a significant operation against extremist elements, Tezpur Police arrested three members of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on extortion charges.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Sanjeeb Baruah, alias Dadu resident of Nauboisa in Lakhimpur district and his wife Bedang Jungshila resident of charing basti village in Mukaksung district and Bhabesh Kalita, alias Kenai resident of Bebejia under Tezpur Police Station in Sonitpur district.

Police reports indicate that the arrests were made after receiving a tip-off about extortion activities in the area. The trio was apprehended by OC Tezpur and staff while they were attempting to solicit money from traders, claiming to do so on behalf of ULFA-I.

