Congress and Raijor Dal Forge Alliance to Challenge BJP in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Finally the Congress and the Raijor Dal clinched the deal. With this deal, the Congress, the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijar Dal, CPI(M) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) have come under one umbrella to put up a united front against the BJP-led alliance in the state.

At a late-night meeting on March 19, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi agreed upon a seat-sharing formula. According to the formula, the Congress will leave 11 seats for the Raijar Dal to fight on its own. The two leaders agreed to compete amicably in two seats: Goalpara East and Gauripur.

As a Congress ally, the Raijar Dal will fight from Sivasagar, Mariani, Dalgaon, Dhing, Sissiborgaon, Digboi, Bokakhat, Manas, Tezpur, Kaliabor, and Margherita.

“As a president, I’ve placed facts and arguments before the national leadership. After completing discussions, we’ve informed the national leaderships that an understanding has been reached at the state level. If this understanding materialises, it will benefit both the parties and Assam,” Gaurav Gogoi said.

On the contest in Jorhat LAC, Gaurav Gogoi said, “I’ve immense respect for BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami. He knows everything about Jorhat. I’ve nothing else to say about him. Just as Arjuna in the Mahabharat fulfilled his duty and fought against Bhishma Pitamah, in the same way I’ll consider Hitendra Nath Goswami as a Bhishma Pitamah and perform my duty and responsibility towards my party. I’ll remain steadfast on the path of ethics and enter the electoral battle.”

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