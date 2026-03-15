Congress Announces Second List of Candidates for Assam Assembly Election 2026

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The central election committee of the Congress released its second list of 23 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly election, 2026, tonight.

The party will field Kartik Chandra Ray from Golokganj LAC, Wazed Ali Choudhury from Birsing Jarua, Amrit Badsha from Bilasipara, Mohibur Rahman from Mankachar, Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam from Goalpara East, Kishor Kumar Brahma from Dudhnoi (ST), Nurul Islam from Srijangram, Abdul Khaleque from Mandia, Rakibuddin Ahmed from Chamaria, Pranjit Choudhury from Rangia, Kishore Kumar Baruah from Dimoria (SC), Santanu Bora from New Guwahati, Rijumoni Talukdar from Mangaldai, Jhilli Choudhury from Hojai, Batash Urang from Dhekiajuli, Kartik Chandra Kurmi from Rangapara, Dr Sankar Jyoti Kutum from Gohpur, Sailen Sonowal from Dhemaji (ST), Devid Phukan from Tinsukia, Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong, Sagorika Bora from Dergaon, Dhrubjyoti Purkayastha from Dhalai (SC), and Aminur Rashid Choudhury from Karimganj South LAC.

The party has left 15 other seats for its alliance parties. The seats are Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Behali (SC), Sadiya, Dibrugarh, Khowang, Sarupathar, Diphu (ST), and Amri (ST).

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