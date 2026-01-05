Congress blasts BJP’s ‘Rahul vs Priyanka’ narrative over Assam Screening Committee role

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday defended its decision to appoint party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Chairperson of the Screening Committee for Assam, while strongly criticizing the BJP for what it described as an attempt to "propagate" a false 'Rahul vs Priyanka' narrative within the party.

The Congress asserted that this is not the first time Priyanka Gandhi has been entrusted with such responsibilities, recalling that she had earlier been made an ex officio member of the Congress Screening Committee during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Party leaders said her appointment in Assam reflects continuity and confidence in her organisational experience rather than any internal power struggle.

The BJP, however, has alleged that the Congress is attempting to project Priyanka Gandhi as a new face of the party following repeated electoral setbacks under the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. BJP leaders have claimed that an internal 'Rahul vs Priyanka' camp has existed within the Congress for a long time.

Dismissing these allegations, Congress MP Tariq Anwar told IANS that Priyanka Gandhi has already handled major organisational roles in the past.

"Earlier, she was the General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh when the Assembly elections were held there. So, we cannot say this is the first time. This is the second time she has been given charge of a state related to elections. She will use her political experience and capability in Assam. There is a strong possibility of a Congress comeback in Assam," he said.

Anwar further said that the BJP was deliberately misrepresenting the situation. "Priyanka Gandhi has been serving as General Secretary for the past five years. She has been given organisational responsibilities from time to time. She has worked for the party across the entire country. Therefore, the notion propagated by the Bharatiya Janata Party is incorrect," he added.

Congress leader Udit Raj also defended the appointment, saying that Priyanka Gandhi was chosen because of her wide influence and experience, and asserted that the BJP had no business commenting on the internal affairs of the Congress.

Speaking to IANS, Raj said: "She is our leader and has been made the Chairperson of the Assam screening committee. Her influence is quite wide. She will fully enter electoral politics, although she already is. She will oversee elections and make selections. She has experience, and her experience will increase further."

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Raj also referred to the recent appointment of Nitin Nabin as the BJP's National Working President.

"It is the BJP's habit to poke into others' affairs, create divisions, and plant their informers. There is no morality in this. This is an internal matter of our party. (Nitin) Nabin has been made a Working President by the BJP, a person who is like a PA. No one knew him; I heard his name for the first time. So the BJP should look into its own matters, about who is being given responsibility after sidelining big leaders. Congress does not function this way," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi's elevation to head the Assam screening panel is being seen within the party as a move to bring stronger national leadership visibility to a politically sensitive region where electoral equations remain complex and highly competitive.

The Congress has traditionally projected Rahul Gandhi as its principal face for the post of Prime Minister, and Priyanka Gandhi's new role has come amid ongoing political discussions around leadership, strategy, and future direction within the opposition space.

Earlier, Congress MP Imran Masood had openly pitched Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate, drawing comparisons between her and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Masood had said that Priyanka Gandhi possessed the same resolve and ability to counter anti-India narratives in South Asia as her grandmother had demonstrated during her handling of Pakistan.

In recent weeks, in the absence of her brother, Priyanka Gandhi, a first-time MP, assumed a leading role for the party, especially during the Winter Session in the Lok Sabha.

She quickly made her presence felt, with her sharp attack on the government during the Vande Mataram debate gaining widespread attention and going viral.

As opposition parties staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha to protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill, Priyanka Gandhi was seen at the forefront of the demonstration.

Holding a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, she led the march within the Parliament premises, raising slogans opposing the Bill.

Despite Rahul Gandhi's absence from Parliament, Congress drew significant attention for its aggressive protest against the legislation, both inside the Parliament and outside, with Priyanka Gandhi emerging as a prominent face of the party's resistance during the proceedings. (IANS)

