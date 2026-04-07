Congress Files EC and ED Complaints Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Undisclosed Assets

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) escalated its offensive against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, filing formal complaints with both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging large-scale financial irregularities and deliberate non-disclosure of assets.

Congress candidate from the Jalukbari constituency, Bidisha Neog, submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, accusing the Chief Minister of “deliberate, wilful and corrupt non-disclosure and suppression of assets and liabilities”, including alleged assets outside India, in his election affidavit for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

In her complaint, Neog invoked provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, particularly Section 33A, which mandates full disclosure of assets by candidates. She urged immediate intervention to ensure transparency and prevent misleading voters in the Jalukbari constituency.

Neog further stated, “Initiate appropriate proceedings for the rejection of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s candidature on the ground that the election affidavit suffers from a defect of a substantial character.”

In a parallel move, the Guwahati City District Congress Committee, led by its president Swapan Kumar Das, filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate’s Guwahati Zonal Office. The complaint seeks the registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Das alleged that Chief Minister Dr Sarma and his family possess undisclosed offshore assets in Dubai and Wyoming, USA, and accused them of involvement in the “systematic accumulation of black money”, benami transactions, and the laundering of proceeds of crime. The complaint also references past controversies, including the Saradha chit fund case and the Louis Berger bribery case.

The party has demanded the provisional attachment of alleged overseas properties, a detailed probe into the source of funds, and coordination between the ED and the Election Commission for further action under electoral laws.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also accompanied the APCC delegation as it moved the ECI and the ED.

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