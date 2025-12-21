Congress has been conspiring to erase Assam’s identity for decades: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Coming down heavily on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that success in the development of Assam and the Northeast is being achieved because the NDA government is safeguarding the identity and culture of the region, but the Congress is conspiring to erase the identity of Assam and the Northeast.

The Prime Minister said, "The roots of Congress' wrongdoing go back to the pre-Independence era, when the Muslim League and the British government were preparing the ground for India's partition, and at that time there was also a plan to make Assam a part of undivided Bengal, that is, East Pakistan. Congress was going to be a part of this conspiracy, but Gopinath Bordoloi spoke against his own party, opposed this plot to destroy Assam's identity and saved Assam from being separated from India."

The PM further said, "While Bordoloi saved Assam before Independence, the first ruling dispensation in the post-Independence era once again began anti-Assam and anti-national activities thereafter. Congress conspired to expand their vote bank through religious appeasement, giving free rein to infiltrators in Bengal and Assam. The region's demography was altered, and these infiltrators encroached upon forest and government lands. As a result, the security and identity of the entire state of Assam were put at risk."

Modi remarked that the government under Himanta Biswa Sarma is working diligently to free Assam's resources from illegal and anti-national encroachment. Efforts are being made at every level to ensure Assam's resources benefit the people of Assam. The Indian government has also taken strict measures to stop infiltrations, with an identification process underway to remove illegal infiltrators. "But the opposition and their alliance have openly adopted anti-national agendas, even as the Supreme Court has spoken about removing infiltrators. These parties are issuing statements in defence of infiltrators, and their lawyers are pleading in court to settle them. Such people will not protect the interest of Assamese brothers and sisters and will allow infiltrators to occupy their land and forests," he said.

Modi warned that their anti-national mindset could recreate the violence and unrest of earlier times. It is therefore essential to improve vigilance, for the people of Assam to stay united and to continue defeating the opposition's conspiracies to prevent Assam's development from being derailed.

