Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passes away

LATUR: Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur on Friday morning. He was 90.

Patil breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days.

Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district, Maharashtra and was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government and state legislatures.

A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life.

Patil entered national politics in 1980 when he was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha, and went on to retain the seat for seven consecutive terms until 2004.

During the 1980-1990 period, he served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, later becoming its Chairperson. His tenure in Parliament was marked by extensive work across ministries, serving as Minister of State for a wide range of departments, including Defence, Commerce, Science and Technology, Atomic Energy, Electronics, Space and Ocean Development, Bio-Technology, Personnel and Training, Public Grievances and Pensions, Administrative Reforms, Defence Production, Civil Aviation, and Tourism.

In addition to his role as a MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008). Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses.

Between 2010 and 2015, Patil served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further extending his contribution to public administration. He is also credited with introducing the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, a recognition aimed at honouring exemplary parliamentary performance.

Before rising to prominence in national politics, Patil was a two-term member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1972-1979), during which he held important positions including Chairman of the Public Undertakings Committee, Deputy Minister for Law and Judiciary, Irrigation, and Protocol, and later Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

