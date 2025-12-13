CM Expresses Confidence in Judiciary Amid AASU's Call for Government Accountability

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government took a step forward in its assurance to the people of Assam to give justice to Zubeen Garg with the SIT (Special Investigation Team) filing the charge sheet in a record time.

The Chief Minister said, “Now the onus of giving justice to Zubeen Garg is with the court. We’ve full faith in the judicial system. After the trial, the guilty will get befitting punishments. Now we have to request the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court and appoint a special public prosecutor for the speedy trial of the case.”

The Chief Minister said, “The SIT collected documents from the Singapore Police. It also gleaned evidence and documents on its own through a meticulous investigation.”

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, “The SIT filed the charge sheet. It’s good. Since the Chief Minister has been reiterating that it’s a murder case, the murderers must get punishment. It’s the demand of the masses in the state. The Chief Minister said that the responsibility of the police is over with the filing of the charge. And the responsibility to do justice now lies with the court. In essence, the responsibility of the government persists until the culprits get befitting punishments. The responsibility of substantiating the charges against the accused in the court lies with the government. To make this happen, the government has to appoint expert public prosecutors.”

AASU’s chief adviser, Samujjal Bhattachajya, said, “We hope the charge sheet is rich in concrete evidence, leaving no loopholes for the culprits to escape punishment. The government has to ensure it. We won’t rest until the culprits get punishments.”

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi said, “How the charge sheet has been filed, what evidence has been collected, and how well the SIT has investigated – all these will come out during the court proceedings.”

Gogoi also said that under the present government, there have been numerous instances where cases were filed, charge sheets submitted, and yet the cases ended up being dismissed in courts. “We’ll stand with the people until justice is delivered to Zubeen Garg,” he said.

MLA Akhil Gogoi said, “I doubt as to how the charges, framed without the investigators visiting the place of occurrence, can be substantiated in the court.”

Senior advocate Bijan Mahajan said that if the prosecution can substantiate in the court sections under which the accused have been charged, either capital punishment or life imprisonment of the accused is certain.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death probe: SIT files charge sheet, charges 4 with murder