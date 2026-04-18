Constitution Amendment Bill on Women's Reservation and Lok Sabha Expansion Fails to Pass, Falls Short of Two-Thirds Majority

The Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed a significant legislative defeat for the government as the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to expand the size of the House and operationalise the long-promised one-third reservation for women in legislatures, failed to secure the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment.

The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling well short of the 352-vote threshold needed to pass.

What the Bill Proposed

The Bill was ambitious in scope. It proposed expanding the Lok Sabha's strength from the current 543 seats to 850 — a move tied to a long-delayed delimitation exercise that would redraw electoral boundaries based on updated population data.

Alongside the seat expansion, the Bill aimed to operationalise the 33 percent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies — a reform that had been committed to but deferred until after the next delimitation exercise under the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam passed in 2023.

Also Read: Women’s Reservation Bill will transform India’s political governance landscape: Pema Khandu