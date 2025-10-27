BJP holds massive rally in Mirza demanding speedy justice for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Thousands of people joined a massive rally at the RB Higher Secondary School playground in Mirza on Sunday, demanding justice for Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg. The event was organized by the South Kamrup district committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The rally, held under the slogan ‘Moiwu Zubeen Anuragi, Amiwu Zubeen Anuragi,’ began from the RB HS School playground and proceeded to Mirza Chowk. The spirited crowd, carrying placards, banners, and festoons, chanted slogans such as ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg’ and ‘Zubeen lives forever,’ turning the entire stretch of National Highway 17 into a sea of supporters.

Participants included people of all ages, men, women, and children, expressing deep emotion and solidarity. They urged the government to ensure justice for the singer through due judicial process and to act swiftly and firmly in the case.

The rally was attended by Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria, BJP executive members Himangshu Sekhar Baishya and Anup Medhi, South Kamrup District BJP President Anjan Goswami, along with booth-level presidents, secretaries, party workers, and a large number of common citizens. Speakers at the rally stated that while the government had already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case and taken the accused into custody, the people of Assam were waiting with faith and hope for justice to prevail.

MLA Hemanga Thakuria also announced that a statue of the singer would soon be erected in Palasbari constituency to commemorate Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy and contribution to Assamese culture.

The participants reiterated that this demand for justice is not just for Zubeen Garg and his family, but for every Assamese whose emotions and pride are intertwined with the artiste’s life and work.

Also Read: Guwahati: BJP workers pay tribute to Zubeen Garg at booth level