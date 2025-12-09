Cotton University Confers D.Litt Degree Posthumously on Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Cotton University conferred an honorary Doctor of Literature (DLitt) degree on renowned singer and cultural icon, the late Zubeen Garg, on Tuesday, during the university's fourth convocation held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Kalakshetra. The prestigious degree, recognising Garg's outstanding contributions to music, cinema, and cultural heritage, was received by his sister, Dr Palmee Borthakur, on his behalf.

University officials termed this conferment as a tribute to Garg's sustained legacy, which remains a source of inspiration for generations together across Assam and beyond. The student, faculty members, and dignitaries present at the ceremony celebrated the deceased artist's achievements along with his deep impact on Assamese culture.