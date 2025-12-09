Cotton University Confers D.Litt Degree Posthumously on Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Cotton University conferred an honorary Doctor of Literature (DLitt) degree on renowned singer and cultural icon, the late Zubeen Garg, on Tuesday, during the university's fourth convocation held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Kalakshetra. The prestigious degree, recognising Garg's outstanding contributions to music, cinema, and cultural heritage, was received by his sister, Dr Palmee Borthakur, on his behalf.
University officials termed this conferment as a tribute to Garg's sustained legacy, which remains a source of inspiration for generations together across Assam and beyond. The student, faculty members, and dignitaries present at the ceremony celebrated the deceased artist's achievements along with his deep impact on Assamese culture.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been probing the circumstances surrounding Garg's untimely death in Singapore on September 19, is expected to file the chargesheet later this month. Authorities have remained tight-lipped regarding the findings, while fans and the public continue to follow developments closely.
This posthumous honour not only recognises Garg's artistic excellence but also cements his position as one of Assam's most cherished cultural figures. As the state mourns his loss, the DLitt award stands as a testament to his lifelong dedication to art and culture, ensuring that his legacy will continue to resonate for years to come.