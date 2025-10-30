Counterfeit Currency Racketeering Busted in Koliabor; Rs. 1.2 Crore in Fake Notes Seized

Kaliabor: In a major discovery, police in Kaliabor apprehended a man in possession of counterfeit currency. The notes are estimated to be valued at Rs 1.2 crore. It marks a significant advancement in the fight against the circulation of counterfeit money.

According to the sources, the culprit is identified as Mojibur Rahman. He is a resident of No.1 Borghuli village in Kaliabor. The arrest was made by the Chulung police on the basis of a special tip-off. Rahman was suspected of producing fake currency.

To solidify the accusations, the police have apparently seized three HP printers that are allegedly used in manufacturing the notes found during the raid at his residence. A significant number of already manufactured counterfeit currencies were also being found.