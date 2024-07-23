New Delhi: Country does not need negativity... get rid of bitterness: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to all parliamentarians to rise above party politics and come together to work for the future of the country.

Addressing the press ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, PM Modi appealed to opposition parties doing “negative politics” to “get rid of past bitterness and come together.”

“I would like to request all parliamentarians to participate in all discussions in the House, no matter how ideologically opposed they are. Opposite ideologies are not bad, but negative ideologies are. That is when the limit of thoughts come to an end. The country does not need negativity,” PM Modi said.

Urging all MPs to have progressive ideologies, the Prime Minister said, “The country needs a progressive ideology that fuels development and takes the country to great heights.”

In an attack on the opposition for not allowing the House to function smoothly during the inaugural session of the Parliament after the new NDA government came back to power, PM Modi said that the MPs tried to stifle the voice of the government and the Prime Minister.

“In the first session after the formation of new government, they stifled the voice of the government that was elected to power by 140 crore people in the country through undemocratic means. For two and a half hours they tried to stifle the voice of the Prime Minister of the country. This does not find any place in the democratic principles of the country. They do not even repent this or are hurt by this,” PM Modi said.

Asking people to rise above party lines and represent the voices of the countrymen in the Parliament, PM Modi said, “I would like to tell everyone that people have sent us here for the country and not for our respective parties. This Parliament is not for our parties but for the country. This Parliament is not just restricted to Parliamentarians but for 140 crore people.”

“I hope that we utilize the temple of democracy positive to fulfill the aspirations of ordinary citizens in India,” he added.

“I would like to ask all the parties to rise above party lines and dedicate themselves to the country and use this dignified platform of Parliament for the next 4.5 years. In the election year of January 2029, you can play any game, but till then we should participate for the empowerment of the farmers, youth and the country’, the Prime Minister said.

Greeting people on the first day of month of Sawan, PM Modi said, “Today is the first Monday of Sawan. An important session is starting on this auspicious day. I extend my greetings to the countrymen on the first Monday of Sawan. The monsoon session of Parliament is starting today. Today the whole country is looking at it. This should be a positive session...”

Prime Minister Modi said that it is a moment for pride for the government to present the inaugral budget for the third time after government formation after 60 years.

“...It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time...I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today’s budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’...,” he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2023-24 in Parliament on Monday. The Budget Session of Parliament which is commencing on Monday is likely to conclude on August 12.

The Session will have 16 sittings spread over 22 days. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that this session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2024-25 which will be presented to Lok Sabha on July 23.

The Economic Survey of India 2023-24 along with a statistical appendix will be laid on the table of the Houses of Parliament on Monday. The Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024 will also be presented on July 23.Union Ministers Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Kirtivardhan Singh and Sukanta Majumdar will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move a motion for the election of two members to the central building and other construction workers’ advisory committee in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Manohar Lal will move the motion for election to the Rajghat Samadhi Committee (RSC).

Matters under Rule 377 is likely to be taken for discussion in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

