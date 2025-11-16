Couple Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Maligaon Post Office Building

Guwahati: A major fire broke out today, November 16, at the Post Office building near Gate No. 8 in Maligaon’s Bharalumukh area, sending thick smoke across the neighbourhood and causing widespread panic among residents.

The fire is believed to have started on the third floor of the building. While an electrical short circuit was initially suspected, officials later said the flames spread rapidly after a cylinder inside the residence exploded. According to neighbours, a small birthday celebration for the couple’s daughter was under way when the incident occurred.

Locals reported hearing a loud blast soon after the fire started, followed by dense smoke rising from the upper floors. Several residents rushed out of their homes as the fire intensified.

Multiple fire tenders from the Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and began operations to contain the blaze. Firefighters rescued two individuals trapped inside the building and provided initial assistance before they were taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The victims have been identified as Deb Choudhury (47) and Pompi Choudhury (36). Both sustained severe burn injuries and smoke inhalation. Despite efforts by medical teams, the couple succumbed to their injuries on the way to GMCH.

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, while an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the fire.