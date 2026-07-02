Court Declares Garima Saikia Garg Legal Successor to Zubeen Garg’s Assets

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The District and Sessions Judge's Court of Kamrup (Metro) in Guwahati has issued a succession certificate in favour of Garima Saikia Garg, recognising her as the legal heir and successor to the assets, debts and securities of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. Garima was handed over the order today by the court, although it was passed on June 18, 2026.

Garima could not be present in the court in the past few days due to health issues, advocate Pradipta Talukdar told the media today.

Earlier, advocate Talukdar had moved the court seeking legal recognition of Garima Saikia Garg as the successor to the late singer's estate.

Acting on the petition, the Court of the District & Sessions Judge granted the Succession Certificate in favour of Garima Saikia Garg.

Following the court's order, Garima Saikia Garg is now legally entitled to operate and access the money lying in Zubeen Garg's bank accounts and other financial assets covered under the Succession Certificate. According to the court order, the total amount in Zubeen Garg's bank accounts and mutual fund investments covered under the certificate is approximately Rs 9,63,790.

The court passed the order after examining the petition under Section 372 of the Indian Succession Act, 1925, documentary evidence and the no-objection affidavits submitted by the deceased singer's father, Mohini Mohan Borthakur, and sister, Palme Borthakur. The court also noted that Zubeen Garg had not left behind any will in respect of the debts and securities mentioned in the petition.

The financial assets covered under the Succession Certificate include: (i) Standard Chartered Bank Account No. 23905005370, Branch Juhu, Mumbai, having a balance amounting to Rs. 2,64,177.13 (ii). Standard Chartered Bank Account No. 23910039865, Branch - Juhu, Mumbai, having a balance amounting to Rs 1,87,382.57 (iii). Mutual Fund operated through Standard Chartered Bank having a balance amounting to Rs. 3,45,060.39 (iv) ICICI Bank Account No. 245605000134 in the name of EYE CREATIONS, Branch Fancy Bazar, having a balance amounting to Rs. 1,67,169.89.

These financial assets can now be legally accessed and utilised by Garima Saikia Garg as the lawful successor.

The court, however, clarified that matters relating to Zubeen Garg Music LLP would be governed as per the terms and conditions of the agreement governed under the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, not under the Indian Succession Act, 1925.

This court is of the view that the petitioner can avail the benefit of the joint venture 'GREEN RHINOS' through "Eye Creations" as per the terms and conditions of the partnership deed governed by the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, not by the Indian Succession Act, 1925.

Speaking to the media, advocate Pradipta Talukdar said, "Today, the District and Sessions Judge's court issued the succession certificate in favour of Garima Saikia Garg. Legally, from today onwards, Garima Saikia Garg is the successor to Zubeen Garg's bank accounts and the financial assets covered by the court's order. After working in the cultural field for nearly 30 years, only around Rs 9.63 lakh was found in Zubeen Garg's four bank accounts and financial investments covered under the Succession Certificate. Zubeen Garg held a 60 per cent stake in Zubeen Garg Music LLP, while his former manager Tarsame Mittal held 25 per cent and Sidharth Sharma held 15 per cent. However, Garima Saikia Garg will have to wait for some time before she can receive benefits arising from Zubeen Garg Music LLP, as the matter will be governed by the LLP agreement and the relevant law."

He further stated that the 26th witness was summoned today, although the cross-examination of the 25th witness, actor Rabi Sharma, is yet to be completed. There are 394 witnesses, and the prosecution will trim the list and ask the court to issue summonses to the most important ones, he added.

After receiving the court order on the succession, a tearful Garima Saikia Garg said, "I will continue the way he wanted to work for the people. Let him give me guidance. That's my only wish. This is a difficult time. Things shouldn't have been this way. I never wanted it to be this way. The certificate is in my hands, but a mental war is going on within me. Whatever we had done was together. He never thought of himself. I went along with him. We shouldn't have believed them."

Also Read: Garima Saikia Garg Pays Emotional Tribute at Zubeen Garden in Nagaon