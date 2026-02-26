Court Denies Bail to Zubeen Garg's PSOs in Disproportionate Assets Case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The bail petitions of the two arrested PSOs attached to Zubeen Garg, namely Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were rejected by the Court of the Special Judge here today. A disproportionate assets case was registered against the duo by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC), and the bail petitions pertain to that case. The duo has been languishing in judicial custody since the day of their arrest on October 10, 2025. During the investigation by the SIT, it was found that the two PSOs had big financial transactions through their bank accounts, amounting to more than Rs 1 crore.

Also Read: New drug could be first to stop deadly fatty liver disease: Study