CM’s Vigilance Team Raids Residence of Zubeen Garg’s PSO Paresh Baishya in Sualkuchi

Guwahati: A team from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell conducted an extensive raid at the residence of Paresh Baishya, one of the personal security officers (PSOs) assigned to late singer Zubeen Garg, on Friday morning in Sualkuchi. The operation began around 10 AM and continued for several hours.

According to sources, around 20 officers, including Vigilance officials and local police personnel, were part of the search team. Officers from Sualkuchi Police Station also assisted in the operation.

“The CM Vigilance team arrived here around 9 AM and began searching Paresh Baishya’s house. They collected documents, bank statements, and money transfer records belonging to Paresh and his family,” said the village head. He confirmed that Baishya was not present during the raid, as he remains in judicial custody.

The search comes amid revelations of nearly Rs.1 crore in suspicious financial transactions linked to both of Zubeen Garg’s PSOs, discovered during the ongoing investigation into the singer’s mysterious death. The Vigilance Cell is probing whether the funds were tied to financial irregularities or connected to the circumstances of Zubeen’s demise.

After completing the raid, Vigilance officials declined to comment on the operation or disclose the materials seized, stating only that “people will come to know later.”